Nora Fatehi gives major ethnic outfit goals as she gets papped at Mumbai airport

Actor and self-taught dancer Nora Fatehi is known for her impeccable fashion sense. Recently, she was snapped at Mumbai airport and made heads turn by appearing in traditional attire. Making her fans drooling, Dilbar girl Nora looked drop-dead gorgeous in peach salwar suit. Looking as picturesque as ever, Nora posed for the shutterbugs.