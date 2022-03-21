Non-alignment foreign policy is still going on: Mallikarjun Kharge

Senior Congress Leader Mallikarjun Kharge reacted to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's statement 'Hindustan Ko Daad Deta Hun' on India's foreign policy on March 21 and claimed that their party had made the non-alignment foreign policy earlier. He also stated that the policy was initiated by former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.“The ‘non-alignment foreign policy’, that the Congress had made earlier, is still going on. This policy was initiated by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru,” Mallikarjun Kharge said.