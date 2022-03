Nokia announces its PureBook Pro laptop with 15, 17 inch variants

Finnish multinational company Nokia has announced its PureBook Pro laptop that comes in two screen sizes, 17.3" and 15.6". However, according to GSM Arena, it's worth noting that the notebook is made by a French startup called OFF Global and has a licensing agreement with Nokia to distribute the device in 22 countries worldwide. The device sports an aluminum top cover, rounded edges, big trackpad and backlit keyboard.