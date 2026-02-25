Noida News Man Shot Dead Outside Home In Broad Daylight In Greater Noida Incident Caught On CCTV

T20 World Cup 2026: Will Rinku Singh feature in do-or-die clash vs Zimbabwe? Team India issues major update
Konkona Sen Sharma says many #MeToo accused are still 'thriving' in Indian film industry: 'How many people have actually read Hema Committee report'
Married couple arrested for racially abusing northeast women, CM Rekha Gupta says, 'Delhi is for all'
Why Delhi Court has ordered Shikhar Dhawan's ex-wife Ayesha Mukherjee to return Rs 5.7 crore days after cricketer's second marriage?
Who is Princy Parikh? RJ forced to delete viral World Cup reel with David Miller after rape threats
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta vows action against misconduct towards Arunachali women, says' will meet victims'
Fact check: Sanjay Leela Bhansali suffered heart attack, Devdas director rushed to hospital after birthday? Here's the truth: 'He went for a...'
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda wedding: PM Narendra Modi pens letter for couple, ask them to 'share responsibilities, embrace each other’s...'
Delhi to be renamed Indraprastha? BJP MP writes to Centre after Kerala's name change, here's all you need to know
DNA Fact Check: Did Jamia Millia Islamia prohibit boys and girls from standing together during Ramadan?
INDIA
A young man was shot dead outside his house in Greater Noida in a brazen daylight attack captured on CCTV cameras, with the shooting unfolding in full public view. The incident took place under the Ecotech-1 police station area, where the victim, identified as Nitin, was targeted by armed assailants. He sustained critical bullet injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he died during treatment.