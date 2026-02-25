Noida News Man Shot Dead Outside Home In Broad Daylight In Greater Noida Incident Caught On CCTV

A young man was shot dead outside his house in Greater Noida in a brazen daylight attack captured on CCTV cameras, with the shooting unfolding in full public view. The incident took place under the Ecotech-1 police station area, where the victim, identified as Nitin, was targeted by armed assailants. He sustained critical bullet injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he died during treatment.