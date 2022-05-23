Noida man receives social media threats for taking his dog to Kedarnath Shrine

Nawab Tyagi, a husky, is making headlines for his visit to the Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand. The husky went for a temple visit to Kedarnath and was seen touching his paws and offering prayers to the idol of Lord Nandi. This however, offended some people to the point where the furry one and his owner ended up getting threats on the social media.While speaking to ANI, Rohit Tyagi, Nawab Tyagi's owner, said, “People cannot be so bitter that they don't spare a creature who can't even defend itself. Nawab has seen the entire country with us and people adored it at the Kedarnath shrine, touched its feet.”