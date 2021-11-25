{"id":"2921185","source":"DNA","title":"Noida International Airport to serve as logistic gateway of North India: PM Modi","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":" Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 25 laid the foundation stone of Noida International Airport in Greater Noida. “Noida International Airport will serve as the logistic gateway of North India,” said PM Modi. “Noida International Airport will be the largest centre of repair, maintenance, and operation of aircraft. A facility for maintenance, repair and overhaul of aircraft will be built in the area of 40 acres here, which will provide employment to hundreds of youths,” PM Modi added. ","summary":" Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 25 laid the foundation stone of Noida International Airport in Greater Noida. “Noida International Airport will serve as the logistic gateway of North India,” said PM Modi. “Noida International Airport will be the largest centre of repair, maintenance, and operation of aircraft. A facility for maintenance, repair and overhaul of aircraft will be built in the area of 40 acres here, which will provide employment to hundreds of youths,” PM Modi added. ","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-noida-international-airport-to-serve-as-logistic-gateway-of-north-india-pm-modi-2921185","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/25/1006978-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/nov25v33.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637845802","publish_date":"Nov 25, 2021, 06:40 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 25, 2021, 06:40 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921185"}