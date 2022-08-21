Noida DM says Mahapanchayat by Tyagi community in support of Shrikant Tyagi held peacefully

‘Mahapanchayat’ by Tyagi community in support of jailed politician Shrikant Tyagi was held peacefully, informed Noida District Magistrate Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj on August 21. “The Mahapanchayat held peacefully. We've taken their memorandum and the administration will examine it and accordingly, necessary action will be taken,” informed the DM. Shrikant Tyagi was accused of threatening a woman in a Noida housing society. He was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police on August 09.