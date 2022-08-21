Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Noida DM says Mahapanchayat by Tyagi community in support of Shrikant Tyagi held peacefully

‘Mahapanchayat’ by Tyagi community in support of jailed politician Shrikant Tyagi was held peacefully, informed Noida District Magistrate Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj on August 21. “The Mahapanchayat held peacefully. We've taken their memorandum and the administration will examine it and accordingly, necessary action will be taken,” informed the DM. Shrikant Tyagi was accused of threatening a woman in a Noida housing society. He was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police on August 09.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Patna: Stones pelted at the convoy of Nitish Kumar, Bihar CM not present in cavalcade
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.