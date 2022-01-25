Noida Authority CEO flags off special vehicle to collect electronic waste

A special vehicle was flagged off on January 24 aiming to collect the electronic waste in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. Noida Authority’s CEO Ritu Maheshwari flagged off the vehicle. “Two agencies have been given the job of the collection and disposal of the E-waste from the residential areas of the city,” said Maheshwari. The CEO further said that Noida Authority has approved the rates of each item that the customer will be paid per kilogram (kg). Then the waste will go to the recyclers for the final processing. “The recycling of the waste will be done via an online tracking system,” she said. The special vehicle is based on a self-sustainable model.