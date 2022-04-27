Noida 7 arrested after man dies in bar brawl at Garden Galleria Mall

After a 30-year-old man died allegedly after he got injured in a brawl in a bar at Gardens Galleria mall in Noida, Noida Police has arrested 7 persons on April 27. “In the bar of Garden Galleria Mall, a person was assaulted by the staff of the mall and bar. 9 people were involved in the case, out of which 8 people have been identified, 7 people have been arrested, 1 person is absconding,” said Ranvijay Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida.