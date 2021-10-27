Nobody wants disturbed Punjab: Amarinder Singh

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh while addressing a Press Conference said, “They mock me regarding security measures. My basic training is that of a soldier. I have been in the service for 10 years - from my training period to the time I left the Army, so I know the basics,” said Captain Amarinder Singh. “On the other hand, I was Punjab Home Minister for 9.5 years. Somebody who has been the Home Minister for a month seems to say that he knows more than me...Nobody wants a disturbed Punjab. We must understand we have been through very difficult times in Punjab,” the Former Punjab CM added.