Nobody ready to listen to him in India: Naqvi on Rahul Gandhi’s remarks

Commenting on Rahul Gandhi’s remark on India’s foreign policy in London, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on May 22 said that no one in India is ready to listen to him, so he went abroad to tell their fabricated stories. “Rahul Gandhi’s troupe has transformed Congress from the national party to the party of the locality. A mentally stable person can never do such things that defame the country. There is no one to listen to him in the country, so they go abroad and tell fabricated stories,” he said.