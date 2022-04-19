‘Nobody is indispensable’, says Pradyut Bordoloi after Ripun Bora quits Congress

In a jolt to Congress Party, Former Assam party Chief Ripun Bora joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) on April 17. Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi on April 18 said that nobody is indispensable, party have very strong DNA in Assam. “Congress gave Ripun Bora so many opportunities including Assam Congress Chief. Unfortunate that when Rajya Sabha Polls are on, we get to know that he will join TMC. Nobody is indispensable. It’s not like if he stays Congress will stay otherwise not. We have a very strong DNA here,” he said.