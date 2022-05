Nobody can remove Narendra Modi in 2024 elections: BJP leader Sushil Modi

Reacting to Telangana Chief Minister KCR’s remark over the 2024 elections, BJP leader Sushil Modi on May 27 said that nobody can remove Narendra Modi in 2024. Speaking to ANI, Modi said, “PM Modi spoke about 'Parivaarvaad' & 4 of KCR's family are in government right now. Such family parties cannot think outside of their family. They are scared they will lose power. Nobody can remove Modi in 2024 elections.”