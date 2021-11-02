{"id":"2918121","source":"DNA","title":"Nobody can prove my links with underworld: Nawab Malik challenges Fadnavis","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on November 02, while refuting former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' allegations that he has relations with the underworld, said that he has spent 62 years of his life in Mumbai but no one had the guts to say he had such connections. \"Yesterday, Devendra ji said, 'Main Diwali ke baad bomb phodunga'. You don't need to wait. It was said that Nawab Malik has underworld connections. I spent 62 years of my life in this city. Nobody has the guts to point fingers and say that I've underworld connections,\" Malik told the media.\r

