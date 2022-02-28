No threat from NATO, yet Putin put Russia's nuclear forces on high alert: US at UNSC

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) held a special session on the Ukraine crisis in New York on February 28. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, United States Ambassador to the United Nations, while addressing the crisis, said, “Just this morning, Russian President Putin put Russia's nuclear forces on high alert, even though he's invading a country with no nuclear weapons and is under no threat from NATO.” “We will vote on a resolution that'll hold Russia to account for its indefensible actions and violations. As we speak, rockets continue to rain down across Ukraine, for an unjustifiable assault, fabricated out of lies. Russia propagates lies about Ukraine's conduct,” the US Ambassador added.