No stone pelting in J&K since abrogation of Article 370 in 2019: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 03 asserted that no stones were pelted in Jammu & Kashmir since 2019. “Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress opposed the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir and had said that there would be violence there, but not even a single stone was pelted since then,” said Amit Shah. Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, the minister went to state’s Anupshahr and addressed a rally during which he mentioned that the opposition believed that streams of blood will be flown if the article is abrogated. “No one dared to pick stone since then,” he added. Article 370 and Article 35 A was abrogated on August 05, 2019.