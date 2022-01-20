No serious law and order issue in Goa since BJP took charge: Devendra Fadnavis

With just few weeks left before commencement of Goa Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) addressed a Press Conference in Delhi on January 20. Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis claimed since BJP formed government in Goa, no dire law and order issue came up. “BJP has given stability in Goa and is fulfilling the goal of development envisioned by late former CM Manohar Parrikar. No serious law and order issue in Goa since BJP took charge,” said Devendra Fadnavis.