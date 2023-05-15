No rift with anyone saying same thing as CM Gehlot Sachin Pilot during ‘Jansangharsh Yatra’

Sachin Pilot resumed ‘Jan Sangharsh Yatra’ in Mahapura on May 15. He said that the rally has been taken out against the corruption. He also clarified that he is saying the same thing as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot that government will investigate the corruption. While speaking to ANI, Sachin Pilot said, “I am taking this rally against corruption, there is no contradiction in it. I have never harmed anyone, never accused anyone, I have never had any rift with anyone, I am saying the same thing as Congress leaders including Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also said that the government will investigate against corruption.”