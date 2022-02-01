No relief for poor, taxpayers, small industries in Budget, says Anand Sharma

Congress Leader Anand Sharma on February 01 said that the Budget has brought no relief for the poor, common people, taxpayers, and small industries. “The expectation that Budget will bring relief for the poor and common people, and taxpayers who are affected by rising inflation have not been fulfilled. Rising inequality has not been addressed. This Budget has brought no relief for small industries also,” Sharma added. The first part of the Union Budget Session of Parliament will be held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part of the Budget Session will take place from March 14 to April 8.