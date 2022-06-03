No politics should be over Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder, appeals Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on June 03 appealed to opposition parties not to do politics over the murder of Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala While addressing people in Rohini CM Arvind Kejriwal said, “I believe that whatever has happened, politics should not be done on it. Sidhu Moose Wala was killed, it is a matter of great regret. For that, Punjab Chief Minister has said that all efforts are on and assures that the culprits will be caught and punished.” “Earlier there had been Patiala violence and Mohali bomb blasts which were resolved in 24 or 48 hours. Now that the new government is there, it is trying its best. Opposition party and everyone together have to take Punjab forward, should not do politics,” he added.