No permission for victory procession on result day: Dehradun DM Rajesh Kumar

Ahead of Uttarakhand Assembly Election results declaration, Dehradun District Magistrate Dr R Rajesh Kumar on March 08, said that no permission has been granted for victory procession on result day. “3 layered security is in place; first two guarded by Police personnel & CPF. In outer corridor, 2 SI & 6 Police personnel have been deployed. There will be no permission to take out any kind of victory procession,” said Dr R Rajesh Kumar.