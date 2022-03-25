No other state govt kills people after winning elections Roopa Ganguly on Birbhum incident

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Roopa Ganguly on March 25, while speaking about her break down in the Rajya Sabha on the Birbhum incident, hit out at the West Bengal government, and alleged that people cannot speak as the government protects murderers. “The people can't speak in West Bengal. Government is protecting the murderers. There is no other state where government kills people after winning elections. We are human beings. We don't do stone-hearted politics,” the BJP leader said.