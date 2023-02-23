Search icon
No one notices him after he left BJP’: Ashwini Choubey’s attack on Bihar CM

In a sharp verbal attack at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Minister of State for Ministry of Consumer Affairs Ashwini Kumar Choubey on February 23 in Patna said that no one takes a notice of the Bihar CM after he broke the alliance with the BJP in Bihar. Calling the Bihar CM ‘cunning’, the Union Minister further expressed his confidence over the BJP coming into power in the country and in Bihar after the elections. The Union Minister also alleged the Bihar government of doing ‘jungle raj’ and took a shot at Bihar CM’s weekly public outreach programme ‘Samadhan Yatra’. “Bihar CM is not on a ‘Samadhan Yatra’ but is on a picnic. The state government is doing a ‘jungle raj’. No one values him after he left the alliance with the BJP. No one will notice him and their party will surely dissolve. BJP will surely make government in the country and the state,” the Union Minister said.

