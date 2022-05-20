No one knew us during Jan Sangh's time, yet workers adhered to policies of nation building: PM Modi

While virtually addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national office bearers meeting in Jaipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 20 in Delhi, said that no one knew the party during the time of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, yet the workers adhered to policies of the nation building. “During Jan Sangh's time, we were on the margins, nobody knew us. Despite that, our workers adhered to the policies of nation-building. We were miles away from attaining power but then also smallest of our workers remained patriotic,” the PM said.