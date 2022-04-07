No need to politicise loudspeaker issue SC has already given directions Karnataka Health Minister

While speaking on the loudspeaker issue in Karnataka, state Health Minister Sudhakar K on April 07 in Bengaluru, said that the issue has been settled by the law as the Supreme Court has already given the direction. He further asked to not politicise everything.“This (Azaan loudspeaker issue) has been settled by the law, and SC has already given the direction. Let’s not politicise everything,” the Karnataka Health Minister said.