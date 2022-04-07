No need to paint loudspeaker issue in communal colours Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

While speaking about loudspeaker issue in Karnataka, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on April 07 in Delhi, said that the issue should not be painted in communal colours as there are rules and laws regarding noise pollution.“There are rules regarding noise pollution, there are also laws for the same. There is no need to paint the issue in communal colours. There are rules, and laws that should be followed by all,” the Union Minister said.