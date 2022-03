No need to impose ban on Hijab, dress code should be followed in schools: Hema Malini on Karnataka HC’s verdict

BJP MP Hema Malini, while reacting on Karnataka HC's verdict on Hijab ban in educational institutions said that there is no need to impose ban on Hijab in institutions but need to follow the dress code in the schools. Hema Malini said, “No need to impose a new ban on Hijab in other institutions or working.