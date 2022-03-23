No heatwave warning in North India except Gujarat IMD

IMD scientist RK Jenamani on March 23, informed that there is no heatwave warning for any state in North India except Gujarat. “Temperature in Delhi has come down by 3-4 degrees in the last few days. Strong winds will continue for next 1-2 days. Till March 28, temperature will be around 38°C. There is no heatwave warning for any state in North India except Gujarat for next 5 days,” said IMD scientist RK Jenamani.