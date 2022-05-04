No factionalism in Haryana Congress: Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Former Chief Minister of Haryana and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on May 04 said that there is no factionalism in the Congress party as people from all the sections are coming. “As people from all sections are coming, it is clear that people are looking only towards Congress. There is no factionalism in Congress,” he said on May 04. 67-year-old Dalit leader and former MLA, Udai Bhan, is considered to be a close aide of Bhupinder Hooda. Bhupinder Singh Hooda left for Chandigarh for a party function where Udai Bhan will take charge as Chief of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC),