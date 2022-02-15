No effective leadership in Congress: Ashwani Kumar after quitting party

Former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar on February 15 resigned from Congress after a long association of 46 years with the party. Speaking to ANI, Ashwani said, “It was a painful decision. I thought long and hard and realised the way internal processes of Congress are in place today; I couldn't continue any longer consistent with my dignity and self-esteem. I thought my shoulders weren't strong enough to carry the weight of indifference.” “Congress is not the party that it was. We don't have a transformative and inspiring leadership to lead the party. I have neither quit politics nor public service, I'll continue to discharge my obligations to the nation,” he added.