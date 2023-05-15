Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

“No difference of opinion…” Congress’ Ajay Singh on suspense over next Karnataka CM

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to make a formal announcement regarding the next Karnataka Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister soon. Commenting on the same, elected Congress MLA from Jewargi of Karnataka, Ajay Dharam Singh said that there is no difference of opinion in the party over the selection of chief minister. “Everybody will come to Delhi, there's no problem. We have taken the opinion of everyone, there's no difference of opinion. Things will happen depending on whatever the High command says,” he said.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, his royal family: Check out their gold-plated supercars, mansion, trillion-dollar net worth
Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy, Raghu Ram, Rajiv Laxman attend Gauhar Khan-Zaid Darbar's baby shower
Meet IPS Trupati Bhatt, who rejected 16 government job offers for UPSC, cracked CSE in first attempt
Sunny Leone surprises fans as she drops beautiful pictures in red embroidered lehenga, see viral photos
Alia Bhatt finally makes her Met Gala debut, mesmerises everyone in white gown made with 1,00,000 pearls
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Video: Three men thrash cop in Noida after being asked to follow rules, held
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.