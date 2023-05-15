“No difference of opinion…” Congress’ Ajay Singh on suspense over next Karnataka CM

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to make a formal announcement regarding the next Karnataka Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister soon. Commenting on the same, elected Congress MLA from Jewargi of Karnataka, Ajay Dharam Singh said that there is no difference of opinion in the party over the selection of chief minister. “Everybody will come to Delhi, there's no problem. We have taken the opinion of everyone, there's no difference of opinion. Things will happen depending on whatever the High command says,” he said.