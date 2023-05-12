“No decision on coalition govt…” says Karnataka JDS President CM Ibrahim

Rejecting Janata Dal (Secular) National Spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed’s remarks, Karnataka JD(S) President CM Ibrahim said that they haven’t decided anything on coalition government in the state. “He (Tanveer Ahmed) is not our spokesperson, and he is not a member of our party. He is nothing, he has left us long back. We have not decided anything on the coalition government, we will wait for the results,” said Karnataka JD (S) President CM Ibrahim. Tanveer Ahmed earlier said that they have already decided which party they would support in forming the government after the results are declared. His remarks sparked a row in the state within no time.