No culprit will be spared in Constable Recruitment Exam paper leak case: Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on May 09 assured that culprit responsible for the Police Constable Recruitment Exam paper leak will not be spared. “No culprit will be spared. After constituting an SIT to probe into the Police Constable Recruitment Exam paper leak case, we have decided to cancel the paper so that nobody points fingers. I think more arrests will be done in the time to come,” he said. Four more persons have been arrested on May 09 in the paper leak case. A total of 13 persons have been arrested in this case so far, as per the state Police.