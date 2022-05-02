No country can emerge as winner in Ukraine War, India wants peace, says PM Modi in Germany

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Germany on the first leg of his visit to three European nations on Monday and met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. After his meet, he said that among democratic nations, India, Germany share several common values and the holding of the Inter Governmental Consultations shows how much importance the two countries place in their strategic ties. Talking about the crisis in Ukraine, he said, “No country can emerge victorious in Ukraine conflict. We are for peace, appeal to end the war.”