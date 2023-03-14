Search icon
No civil justice in Bhopal gas tragedy case: Advocate Karuna Nundy

The Supreme Court has rejected the Central Curative plea for enhanced compensation for the victims of the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy. Karuna Nundy, the advocate for the victims of the tragedy said, “The survivors are anguished today. Have the victims being paid the amounts that can allow some kind of small justice. It is our Supreme Court and we will have to absolutely abide by its decision. We will see this judgement and examine whether there is any possibility of the union making good of what they should do. The union acknowledged before all the five judges that sufficient compensation has not been paid.” She also said that there was no civil justice in the case.

