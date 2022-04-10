No Chinese investment has come to Sri Lanka under this govt: Former PM Wickremesinghe

Amid the severe economic crisis in Sri Lanka, Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on April 10 stated that no Chinese investment under this government has come to the country. “No heavy Chinese investment under this Govt. They have sought investments but investments haven't come in. I think discussions are on about rescheduling of repayment of loans. They have to talk to the Chinese Government, that's all I know,” said Wickremesinghe.