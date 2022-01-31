No cases of ‘NeoCov’ variant in India so far says LNJP Hospital MD

After Wuhan Scientists in China expressed concerns over the threat from a newly lethal variant called ‘NeoCov’ that requires only one mutation to infiltrate human cells, health experts in India have stated that there is a need for the country to be careful. However, LNJP Hospital MD Dr Suresh Kumar on January 30 said that India has no cases of the new variant so far. “India as of now hasn't seen this new variant (NeoCov). We are careful as the virus is continuously changing, new variants, mutants are emerging, taking precautions to be more vigilant about such cases,” he added.