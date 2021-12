No appreciation for his comment: LoP Kharge on Congress MLA Ramesh Kumar's 'rape' remark

After Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar's 'rape' remark sparked controversy, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on December 17 said, “He shouldn't have said this, he's an experienced politician and a two-time speaker but there is no appreciation for whatever he said about women. Since he has apologised, let's not drag the matter.”