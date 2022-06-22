NMCG organises ‘Ghat Par Yog’ to mark the International Day of Yoga

The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) organiSed ‘Ghat Par Yog’ on 21st June 2022 on Signature Bridge Ghat in Delhi on River Yamuna. This was part of the special initiative of NMCG to have ‘Ghat Par Yog’ on all Ganga ghats. A group of NGOs, officials from Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), volunteers from Ganga Vichar Manch, students, children and local people participated in large numbers in the event which took place between 6 AM to 8 AM. Under Namami Gange Programme, Yoga sessions were organized at more than 75 locations in States across Ganga Basin.