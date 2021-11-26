{"id":"2921345","source":"DNA","title":"NMCG-NIUA launches River Cities Alliance for river enhancement","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"National Mission for Clean Ganga & National Institute of Urban Affairs jointly organised a first-of-its-kind River Cities Alliance (RCA) ceremony in New Delhi. National River Cities Alliance is a collaborative effort to make rivers sensitise cities. Thirty cities across India have been selected as a platform under River Cities Alliance on furthering the agenda for river sensitive development. The core objective of River Cities Alliance (RCA) is to provide the member cities with a platform to discuss and exchange information on aspects that are vital for sustainable management of urban rivers. The Alliance will focus on three broad themes- Networking, Capacity Building and Technical Support. Representatives of international bodies joined the event having a panel discussion over River Cities Alliance. Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat along with the other dignitaries launched the River Cities Alliance video and unveiled the Urban River Management Plan for Kanpur City. The director general of National Mission for Clean enlightened the vision on River Cities Alliance agenda. The Alliance gives opportunities to these cities to strengthen governance aspects for river cities and improves their livability to attract external economic investments.It also allows access to state of the art knowledge and frameworks as well as an opportunity to serve as the site for unique demonstration projects which will be implemented by National Mission for Clean Ganga and National Institute of Urban Affairs. NMCG along with other organizations has been working to clean and rejuvenate river Ganga and its tributaries.","summary":"National Mission for Clean Ganga & National Institute of Urban Affairs jointly organised a first-of-its-kind River Cities Alliance (RCA) ceremony in New Delhi. National River Cities Alliance is a collaborative effort to make rivers sensitise cities. Thirty cities across India have been selected as a platform under River Cities Alliance on furthering the agenda for river sensitive development. The core objective of River Cities Alliance (RCA) is to provide the member cities with a platform to discuss and exchange information on aspects that are vital for sustainable management of urban rivers. The Alliance will focus on three broad themes- Networking, Capacity Building and Technical Support. Representatives of international bodies joined the event having a panel discussion over River Cities Alliance. Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat along with the other dignitaries launched the River Cities Alliance video and unveiled the Urban River Management Plan for Kanpur City. The director general of National Mission for Clean enlightened the vision on River Cities Alliance agenda. The Alliance gives opportunities to these cities to strengthen governance aspects for river cities and improves their livability to attract external economic investments.It also allows access to state of the art knowledge and frameworks as well as an opportunity to serve as the site for unique demonstration projects which will be implemented by National Mission for Clean Ganga and National Institute of Urban Affairs. NMCG along with other organizations has been working to clean and rejuvenate river Ganga and its tributaries.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-nmcg-niua-launches-river-cities-alliance-for-river-enhancement-2921345","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/26/1007149-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2611_DNA_ANI_STORY_38.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637922302","publish_date":"Nov 26, 2021, 03:55 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 26, 2021, 03:55 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921345"}