Nitish Kumar should look at his family before commenting on others Tejashwi Yadav on not casting his vote

While speaking to ANI on various political matters and current issues in Patna today, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said, “I personally don’t want to create any kind of controversy as last time during elections in 2015 several controversies were generated which were related to me and my elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav. Election Commission (EC) created chaos between our ages but this is already well known that who’s younger and who’s elder between us.” “Better, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should look at his family first before commenting on others,” Yadav added.