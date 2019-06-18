Nitish Kumar satisfied with medical treatment provided to children SKMCH Superintendent

Death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur rose to 108 on Tuesday. As many as 89 children have died in Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital, while 19 others lost their lives in Kejriwal Hospital. While speaking to ANI, Sunil Kumar Shahi, Superintendent at SKMCH said, “Chief Minister met the patients and their relatives. He was satisfied with the present medical treatment being provided and ordered us to release a bulletin daily at 3pm. He was pained by the fact that adequate facilities for treatment were not available here.”AES is a viral disease, which causes mild flu-like symptoms such as high fever, and headache.