Nitish Kumar’s decision to split from BJP was well-thought: Tarkishore Prasad

Amid the political turmoil in Bihar, ex-Deputy Chief Minister and current Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tarkishore Prasad hit out at Nitish Kumar on August 10. Speaking to ANI, Tarkishore Prasad said, “In 2017, Nitish Kumar said that RJD is trying to break JD(U). Yesterday, he said BJP is trying to break his party. His decision to split from BJP was well-thought out. If a leader acts as per his own personal ambitions, Bihar will give a befitting reply,” he said.