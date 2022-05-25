Nitish Kumar pitches for anti-dowry campaign says ‘what if man marries another man’

Criticizing the dowry system, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on May 24 said that there is nothing worse than demanding dowry for marrying a girl else what will happen to childbirth if a "man marries to another man". “Taking dowry for marriage is a useless thing. If you will get married, then only children will be born. What will happen to childbirth if a man gets married to another man?” he added.