Nitish Kumar may enter into alliance with Congress Amit Shah in Bihar

While addressing a public gathering in Purnea, Bihar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on September 23 attacked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar by saying that he has betrayed many since he entered politics. He said, “Can Nitish Kumar become the PM by changing political alliances? He has betrayed many since he entered politics. Lalu Yadav, beware that Nitish Kumar might sit in Congress’ lap tomorrow leaving you behind.”