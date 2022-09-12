Nitish Kumar, Lalu Yadav will certainly meet Sonia Gandhi, says Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on September 12 confirmed that the meeting of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad with Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi will happen in future. While addressing media persons, Tejashwi Yadav said, “Yes, once she comes back there will be a meeting. Both of them will go together to meet her. Those who don't believe this need to wait and watch. It will certainly happen. I won't comment on whatever someone says. We are in the Government and this is our commitment. This will definitely happen.”