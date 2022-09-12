Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Nitish Kumar, Lalu Yadav will certainly meet Sonia Gandhi, says Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on September 12 confirmed that the meeting of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad with Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi will happen in future. While addressing media persons, Tejashwi Yadav said, “Yes, once she comes back there will be a meeting. Both of them will go together to meet her. Those who don't believe this need to wait and watch. It will certainly happen. I won't comment on whatever someone says. We are in the Government and this is our commitment. This will definitely happen.”

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship: Vikram Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, to Rohman Shawl, list of men Aarya actress dated
Ferrari, Bentley and other exotic cars owned by Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Lalit Modi, take a look
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MAH CET MCA Result 2022 declared at cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.