Nitish Kumar expresses shock over Bima Bharti’s remark

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed anguish and shock over MLA Bima Bharti’s statement on August 18. She has accused Nitish Kumar for not giving her a ministerial post as she hails from backward caste.Nitish Kumar said, “We have already given her (Leshi Singh) a post in our cabinet in 2013, 2014 and 2019. I'm shocked that she (Bima Bharti) has given such a statement, she was a minister in 2014 and 2019. I will meet her and discuss about this.”