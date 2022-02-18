Nitish Kumar cites birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh to question Charanjit Channi’s ‘bhaiya’ remark

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on February 18 slammed his Punjab counterpart Charanjit Singh Channi for his reported exhortation -- 'Don't let UP, Bihar ke bhaiya enter Punjab' and questioned Punjab CM about the place of birth of Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj. “Channi sahib has given a wrong statement, many people of Bihar live there, people of Punjab look after the work of those who go abroad. Where was Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj born? He has done his own harm with this statement,” he said.