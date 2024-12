Nitin Gadkari retains Nagpur seat with a margin of over 2 lakh votes

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari retained his Nagpur Lok Sabha seat by 2,16,009 votes. He celebrated the victory at with his friends and family at his residence where Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was also present. Gadkari defeated Congress party’s Nana Patole who polled 4,44,212.