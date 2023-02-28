Nitin Gadkari reiterates commitment for making UPs roads like America

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on February 27 inaugurated seven national highway projects with an investment of Rs 6,500 crore in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh. Speaking on the occasion, Nitin Gadkari said, “I promise that before 2024 ends, the road infrastructure of Uttar Pradesh will be as good as America’s. You will get roads good beyond your imagination.”